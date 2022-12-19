Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

