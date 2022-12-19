Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
