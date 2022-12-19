Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.35

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 56826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 355,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 143.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 31.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after buying an additional 1,098,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.