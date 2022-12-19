WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $270.25 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $270.25 million and $8.43 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00026324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

