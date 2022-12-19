Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.35 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 274,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Williams Companies by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

