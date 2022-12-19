Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading 3.8% Higher

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.26 and last traded at $115.90. 33,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,336,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.