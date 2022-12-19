Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $35,122.92 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

