Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on W. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.30.
Wayfair Stock Performance
Shares of W stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $206.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
