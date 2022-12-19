Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.02

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 12372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% in the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

