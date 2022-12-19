WOO Network (WOO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.67 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $143.82 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,098,772 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

