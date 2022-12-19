Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

Woodward Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

