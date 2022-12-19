Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

