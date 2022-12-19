Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Financial Analysis

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group N/A -149.99% -113.11% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Workhorse Group and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 165.36%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than NWTN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and NWTN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 211.32 -$401.35 million ($1.63) -1.10 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats NWTN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

