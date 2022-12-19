WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. WOW-token has a market cap of $438.26 million and $4.23 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.91 or 0.01472365 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020510 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.48 or 0.01680153 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04380125 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

