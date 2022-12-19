WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0438 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $438.34 million and $9.26 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.12 or 0.01479426 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009111 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019606 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.01692600 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04380125 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

