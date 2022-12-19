Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $97.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,190,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $17,831,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

