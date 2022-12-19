xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,769.60

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $11,769.60 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

