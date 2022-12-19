Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 3.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 410,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 437,355 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.