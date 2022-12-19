Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

See Also

