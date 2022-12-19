ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.75

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $326,177.45 and $16.75 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00264880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00080871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00051566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.