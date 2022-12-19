Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 7,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 615,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 372,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,690.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,375 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 125,243 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

