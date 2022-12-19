Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 6,279 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,480,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,626. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $332.50.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Zscaler

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

