1,731 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average is $186.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.