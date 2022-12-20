1peco Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00006486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a market capitalization of $164.30 million and approximately $703.85 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

