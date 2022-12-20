1peco Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00006451 BTC on exchanges. 1peco has a market capitalization of $162.77 million and approximately $714.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1peco has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

