306 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.96. 27,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

