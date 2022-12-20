361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.42

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
361 Degrees International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.
About 361 Degrees International
361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.
Read More
