625 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Mills by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 188,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

