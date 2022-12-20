A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 101.7% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.