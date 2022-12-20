A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 101.7% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

