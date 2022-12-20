Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) versus Linde (NYSE:LIN) Critical Contrast

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) and Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Abcam pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Linde pays an annual dividend of $4.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Linde is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Linde shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A Linde 1 3 15 0 2.74

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Abcam and Linde, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Linde has a consensus price target of $352.35, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Linde’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Abcam.

Volatility & Risk

Abcam has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abcam and Linde’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $336.37 million 11.83 N/A N/A N/A Linde $30.79 billion 5.23 $3.83 billion $7.56 43.26

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Linde 11.39% 14.26% 7.65%

Summary

Linde beats Abcam on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen, and synthesis gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

