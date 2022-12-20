Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.7% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.18. 22,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.50. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.