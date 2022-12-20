Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 225,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $255.40 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.50.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

