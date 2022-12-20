Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,299.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.17 ($27.77).

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,819 ($34.24) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.62) to GBX 1,700 ($20.65) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.83) to GBX 2,490 ($30.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,029.50 ($24.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,568.46. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,301 ($40.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,015.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,076.79.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($24.43), for a total value of £421,163.73 ($511,617.75).

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

