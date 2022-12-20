Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $413.88.
Adobe Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.40. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
