Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $382.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $382.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

