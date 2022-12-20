Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $382.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $382.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.88.
Adobe Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.