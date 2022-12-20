Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 52100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 28.82 and a quick ratio of 28.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.
