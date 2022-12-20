Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGTI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

AGTI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $142,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

