Alaleh Nouri Sells 20,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,478.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $864,600.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 4.9 %

PRCT traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 315,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.84. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.