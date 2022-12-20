Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. 155,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,311,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

