Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $45.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00070810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022086 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,357,816,605 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,426,179 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.