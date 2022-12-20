Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO) Trading Up 2.1%

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 201,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 115,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$168.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.96.

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

