Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Achieves $80.40 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $80.40 million and $531,834.18 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

