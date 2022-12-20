Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,703 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.9 %

AMBA stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,196. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambarella Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

