Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $105,717.74 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44.
Ambarella Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. 588,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $220.14.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
