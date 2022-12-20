Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of ABEV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,139,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

