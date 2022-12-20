American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.82.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

