American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life accounts for about 11.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

