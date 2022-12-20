American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.05. 7,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,677. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $236.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

