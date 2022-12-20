Amgen (AMG) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $104.87 million and $31,324.26 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $882.49 or 0.05224385 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00496798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.18 or 0.29435525 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.04738504 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $62,753.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.