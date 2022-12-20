Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

