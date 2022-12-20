Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 21,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 122,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Anaconda Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.37 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

